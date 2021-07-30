News
JUST IN: Okagbare, Nwokocha into 100m semis as Nigeria begins medal chase in Tokyo Olympics track
Team Nigeria started their medal chase in the athletics event at the Tokyo Olympics on a bright note after Blessing Okagbare and Grace Nwokocha took to the tracks
Both athletes Friday morning qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the ongoing Olympics.
Okagbare, who was making her fourth Olympic appearance, finished top in Heat 6 in a time of 11.05 (-0.1) seconds to reach her third consecutive Olympic semifinals.
She finished ahead of United Kingdom’s Asha Phillips who came out second in 11.31 seconds and Tynia Gaither came third in 11.34 seconds.
Read Also: Tokyo 2020 Athletics: Okagbare, Amusan, 10 other Nigerians cleared, eligible to compete
On her part, Grace Nwokocha finished third in Heat 5 with a new Personal Best of 11.00 seconds to qualify for the semi-final.
The Team Nigeria’s athletes had faced a challenging day on Thursday after 10 persons were disqualified from participating in the track & field events in Tokyo.
Okagbare would later take to her Twitter to call out the administrators at Athletics Federation of Nigeria saying, “the sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.”
12 Nigerian athletes were however cleared and deemed eligible to compete, as Nigeria continues to hope for her first medal at the rescheduled Olympics.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....