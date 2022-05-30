JUST IN: Okorocha may miss APC screening, as court remands him in EFCC custody

A federal High Court in Abuja on Monday remanded former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the EFCC, after rejecting his bail application.

With this, Okorocha may miss the screening for presidential aspirants by his party, the APC, which kicks off today (Monday).

More to come…

