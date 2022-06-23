JUST IN: Ondo Amotekun arrests alleged perpetrators of Owo church killings

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, says it has arrest some suspected perpetrators of the dastardly attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State.

The suspected gunmen attacked the church on June 5, killing no fewer than 40 people and leaving many other worshippers injured.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, on Thursday, said that some suspects allegedly linked to the killing had been nabbed.

While concealing the actual figure of the suspects arrested, Adetunji assured that all perpetrators of the incident would be arrested.

Adeleye, who spoke while parading the suspected terrorists before journalists on Thursday, said: “We have recovered the last vehicle they used in the operation and we have made some arrests. We have recovered some vital things which we are working on.

“We are not stopping until we get to the root of this and I assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.’’

The heart-rending massacre had forced the South-West governors to convene a meeting meant to review the security situation in the region.

