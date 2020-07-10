JUST IN… Ondo APC chairman resigns, joins deputy gov in PDP

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the party.

Ajayi, who tendered his resignation letter on Friday, at the party’s secretariat revealed via telephone that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and resigned his position as chairman.

Read also: GUBER CANDIDATURE: Ondo APC faction calls for direct primary

Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who also dumped APC for PDP last month.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Join the conversation

Opinions