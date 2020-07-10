Latest Politics

JUST IN… Ondo APC chairman resigns, joins deputy gov in PDP

July 10, 2020
APC-LOGO
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the party.

Ajayi, who tendered his resignation letter on Friday, at the party’s secretariat revealed via telephone that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and resigned his position as chairman.

Read also: GUBER CANDIDATURE: Ondo APC faction calls for direct primary

Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who also dumped APC for PDP last month.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!