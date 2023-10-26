JUST IN: One down, one to go for Tinubu, as S’Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro on Thursday morning, the court quashed Atiku’s appeal, noting that it lacked merit.

Justice Okoro said: “On the whole, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal.”

Atiku had pursued all available legal means to overturn the verdict of the Presidential Eleection Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed the victory of Tinubu as the winner of the election.

The appeal of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi also against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu is yet to be decided by the apex court.

