JUST IN… One student abducted from FGGC Kebbi dead, four others, teacher released

48 mins ago

Incoming reports say one of the students abducted on Thursday from the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, has died.

Four other students and one of the teachers have also reportedly regained their freedom.

The circumstances surrounding the death and release of the victims are still unclear.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker says bandits go from house to house operating for hours in Kebbi community

No less than 30 students and three teachers are said to have been taken away by the armed bandits who invaded the school in the early hours of Thursday.

More to come…

