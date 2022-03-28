JUST IN: Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Osinbajo’s chopper landed in the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) where he was received by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and proceeded to the penthouse to meet Obasanjo.

READ ALSO: Buhari govt’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture biggest in Nigeria’s history – Osinbajo

The purpose of the meeting is unknown yet, but Ripples Nigeria is aware that the Vice President is attending a political dialogue organized by The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), in Abeokuta, today.

Osinbajo is the keynote speaker, at the event themed: ‘West Africa: Rising to the challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance.’

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now