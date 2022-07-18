Politics
JUST IN: Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy Gov, right after it sacked Olaniyan
The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of Adebayo Lawal as the new Deputy Governor of the state.
This came soon after the House impeached the former governor, Rauf Olaniyan.
Olaniyan, an Igboho native, was expelled from office by the House as a result of the panel of inquiry’s recommendation.
Governor Seyi Makinde had sent the House the name of the next Deputy Governor, which culminated in the approval of the nomination by the lawmakers.
The nomination was appropriate, according to Sanjo Adedoyin, the majority leader.
Read also:Oyo lawmakers impeach Deputy Gov Olaniyan who dumped PDP
Prior to his appointment, Lawal was the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation. And was at a time the Attorney-General of the state.
Some weeks ago, Olaniyan asked the State High Court, Ibadan, to restrain the State House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment plot against him.
In a letter of impeachment served the deputy governor by the House, the lawmakers accused him of financial recklessness, gross misconduct, and insubordination among others.
In his response to the allegations, Olaniyan accused the lawmakers of carrying out Governor Seyo Makinde’s agenda.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...