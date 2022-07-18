JUST IN: Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy Gov, right after it sacked Olaniyan

The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of Adebayo Lawal as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

This came soon after the House impeached the former governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan, an Igboho native, was expelled from office by the House as a result of the panel of inquiry’s recommendation.

Governor Seyi Makinde had sent the House the name of the next Deputy Governor, which culminated in the approval of the nomination by the lawmakers.

The nomination was appropriate, according to Sanjo Adedoyin, the majority leader.

Prior to his appointment, Lawal was the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation. And was at a time the Attorney-General of the state.

Some weeks ago, Olaniyan asked the State High Court, Ibadan, to restrain the State House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment plot against him.

In a letter of impeachment served the deputy governor by the House, the lawmakers accused him of financial recklessness, gross misconduct, and insubordination among others.

In his response to the allegations, Olaniyan accused the lawmakers of carrying out Governor Seyo Makinde’s agenda.

