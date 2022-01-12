Connect with us

JUST IN: Oyo govt announces death of former governor, Alao-Akala, at age 71

Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has confirmed the death of a former governor of the state, Christopher Alao-Akala.

Alao-Akala who had been battling a terminal ailment for a while, reportedly died at the age of 71 in his home in the Ogbomoso area of the state on Wednesday.

Makinde confirmed the death of the former governor on his official twitter account, while he condoled with the Akala family.

The tweet reads: “I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former Governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, which sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of Governor Alao-Akala, our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

“His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as Governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

