JUST IN: Panic as EFCC boss, Bawa slumps at ASO Rock

There was a bit of panic on Thursday after the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa slumped at an event in Aso Rock.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Bawa was delivering a keynote address on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day when he slumped.

The EFCC Chief reportedly became emotional while speaking on the recent demise of a staff member of the commission which led to a halt in his address, as he reportedly covered his face with his palm, and had to be assured to his seat.

He however was said to have slumped.on his seat.

Consequently, he was rushed out for medical attention in the company of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Panatami.

Pantami, on his return, assured the petrified audience about the stable condition of Bawa.

More details to follow…

