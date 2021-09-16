Politics
JUST IN: Panic as EFCC boss, Bawa slumps at ASO Rock
There was a bit of panic on Thursday after the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa slumped at an event in Aso Rock.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Bawa was delivering a keynote address on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day when he slumped.
The EFCC Chief reportedly became emotional while speaking on the recent demise of a staff member of the commission which led to a halt in his address, as he reportedly covered his face with his palm, and had to be assured to his seat.
READ ALSO: ‘Corruption has increased poverty, inequality in Africa,’ says EFCC chief, Bawa
He however was said to have slumped.on his seat.
Consequently, he was rushed out for medical attention in the company of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Panatami.
Pantami, on his return, assured the petrified audience about the stable condition of Bawa.
More details to follow…
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...