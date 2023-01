JUST IN: Passenger train derails in Abuja

An Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derailed in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital on Friday.

The train, according to eyewitnesses, was a few minutes from its destination when the accident occurred.

However, the cause of the accident and the number of casualties has not been ascertained.

The accident occurred a few days after a Warri-Itakpe train carrying more than 140 passengers and 30 crew members derailed in a forest in Kogi State.

