JUST IN: PDP BOT chairman, Jibrin, steps down

The chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubrin on Thursday resigned from the position.

The moves by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve the internal crisis within the party has led to the resignation of Walid Jibril, the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT).

Jibril made this known during a BoT and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am giving up my position as BoT chairman. To make things simpler for us all, I’m standing down,” he declared.

Jibrin’s resignation came as the PDP’s southern caucus was pressuring Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, to step down in favour of a southerner.

Ayu’s resignation was repeatedly agitated for by southern PDP members, including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and former PDP Deputy National Chairman Bode George, but the former Senate President insisted that he would not resign.

Read also:PDP to unveil Presidential Campaign Council Thursday

Jibrin had already claimed that it was unfair that the PDP had produced presidential candidates from the north in the form of Atiku Abubakar (Adamawa State) and national chairman Ayu (Benue State).

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north, and the BoT chairman from the north.

“By next week, we will get the report. And when we find out that somebody is wrong in what has happened we will come up openly to tell the party that it is wrong. Whatever we can do, we will do it in the interest of the party to make the party remain as PDP,” he had noted

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now