PDP members disrupt House plenary as members dump party for APC

The House of Representatives was on Wednesday thrown into a rowdy session as lawmakers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) protested after two of their members announced their intention to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Two members of the House, Ephraim Nwuzi from Rivers State and David Abel from Taraba State, had announced their defection to the APC from PDP.

The lawmakers made the announcement on the floor of the House as the lower chamber resumed plenary on Wednesday in separate letters addressed to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letters read by Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said their decision to join the ruling party was informed by the charismatic and purposeful leadership of the Speaker.

Reacting to their defection, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu; Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; and leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda, separately raised constitutional points of order.

They urged Gbajabiamila to declare the two lawmakers’ seats vacant as the PDP had no crises in the defectors’ respective states.

Gbajabiamila noted that the PDP failed to lay the foundation of sanctioning illegal defections while in power.

He said, “Like you used to tell me, your points are noted. Any more defections?”

