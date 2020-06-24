PDP reconstitutes fresh caretaker committee for South-South, names Dan Orbih as chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved it’s zonal South-South Caretaker Committee.

The party has, therefore, reconstituted a fresh caretaker committee for the zone and named Chief Dan Orbih, a former Edo State chairman of the PDP as its chairman.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle, @officialKolaO, Wednesday afternoon.

He worte, “@OfficialPDPNig dissolves zonal South-South caretaker committee and hereby reconstitutes a fresh caretaker committee.

READ ALSO: EDO: Another hurdle, as PDP aspirant, Imasuagbon denies stepping down for Obaseki

“The new caretaker committee is chaired by Chief Dan Orbih. Other members to be announced soon.”

Details soon …

Join the conversation

Opinions