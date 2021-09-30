JUST IN: PDP zones national chairman to north. Why it matters

The Zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday zoned the national chairmanship position of the party to the northern part of the country.

This means the presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections of the PDP would have to come from the southern part of the country.

Wiht the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) likely to tow the same part as the PDP by zoning its presidential ticket to the south, the next president is most likely to come from the southern part of the country.

READ ALSO: PDP rift deepens as zoning tears party apart

The Chairman of the zoning committee of the party and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi disclosed the development at the end of a meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions