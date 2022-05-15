JUST IN: Peseiro appointed new Super Eagles coach; Finidi, Salisu to assist

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles coach.

The Nigeria men’s national team had been without a coach since March when they failed to clinch a World Cup ticket.

The football body, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that Peseiro was taking charge after all agreed terms are signed.

The 62-year-old Portuguese is to begin his Super Eagles career for during their international friendly game against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

“Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three-time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies,” the statement read.

“The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.”

Read Also: Why we hired Peseiro as Eagles coach —NFF

Ripples Nigeria had in December 2021 reported Peseiro’s initial announcement as the team’s boss, following the sack of Gernot Rohr.

Although he was not to lead the Super Eagles to January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which held in Cameroon, Peseiro was to take over afterwards but the contract talks were suspended.

Interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguavoen led the team to the second round of the competition in Cameroon and also led the team to the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualification against Ghana, where the team missed out.

Peseiro was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August last year and has also coached Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Ripples Nigeria had also reported the appointments of former Nigeria international Finidi George as well as former home Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf as first and second assistants in the Eagles crew.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now