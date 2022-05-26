Just In: Peter Obi lacks character, integrity for dumping PDP 72 hours to presidential primaries —Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Thursday blasted the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of this weekend’s presidential primary.

Wike, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the former governor lacked character and integrity for dumping the party with just 72 hours to the primary.

Obi, who is one of the 2023 presidential aspirants, dumped the PDP on Wednesday.

Details later…

