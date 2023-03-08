JUST IN: Peter Obi storms Appeal Court for ruling on INEC’s BVAS request

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi was on Wednesday at the Appeal Court, Abuja division, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

His visit was to await the ruling of the court on a request filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which was used for the just concluded presidential election.

More to come…

