JUST IN: Plateau court acquits ex-Gov Jang of alleged N6.3bn corruption charges

A Plateau State High Court, Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted former Governor Jonah Jang, in a case of alleged N6.3 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Both the former governor and Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State government’, were discharged by the court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup.

Read also:EFCC closes case against ex-Gov Jang in trial for alleged N6.2bn fraud

The anti-graft agency first arraigned Jang, who was the governor between 2007 and 2015 alongside Pam, in March, 2018 before Justice Daniel Longji on a 17 -count charge for alleged misappropriation of N6.3bn belonging to the state government.

Justice Longji departed in 2019, putting an end to the case’s continued hearing after he had been deliberating on it for over two years.

However, the case was reopened in 2020 when Justice Christy Dabup, a new judge, was given the case by the state’s chief judge.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now