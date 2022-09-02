Politics
JUST IN: Plateau court acquits ex-Gov Jang of alleged N6.3bn corruption charges
A Plateau State High Court, Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted former Governor Jonah Jang, in a case of alleged N6.3 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Both the former governor and Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State government’, were discharged by the court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup.
Read also:EFCC closes case against ex-Gov Jang in trial for alleged N6.2bn fraud
The anti-graft agency first arraigned Jang, who was the governor between 2007 and 2015 alongside Pam, in March, 2018 before Justice Daniel Longji on a 17 -count charge for alleged misappropriation of N6.3bn belonging to the state government.
Justice Longji departed in 2019, putting an end to the case’s continued hearing after he had been deliberating on it for over two years.
However, the case was reopened in 2020 when Justice Christy Dabup, a new judge, was given the case by the state’s chief judge.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...