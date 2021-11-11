JUST IN…. Police arrests 14 people for their alleged roles in the invasion of Justice Odili’s home

The police on Thursday announced that 14 people had been arrested for their roles in the invasion of the Abuja home of a justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili recently.

Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Frank Mba disclosed this in Abuja while parading the suspects.

Among the suspects were a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; a contributing editor with one of the national dailies, Stanley Nkwazema, and an Islamic scholar.

During the parade, Mba, said the suspects were arrested after a swift investigation by the Force adding that at least ten more suspects associated with the siege including two military personnel are still at large.

Recall, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, among others criticised the invasion calling for full-scale investigations.

READ ALSO: Senate wants police to publish result of investigations on raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The president of the NBA, Olumide Akpata described the siege as an assault on the judiciary, and tasked the Federal Government to set up a panel to probe the incident.

Also, Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike had given the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to get the perpetrators while describing the incident as an assassination attempt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now