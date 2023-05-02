JUST IN: Police arrests suspended Adamawa REC, Ari, others

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday stated that it’s operatives have arrested Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who created chaos during the Adamawa State governorship election by announcing candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) Ahmed as winner while collation of results was still ongoing.

His arrest was made known by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in a statement.

