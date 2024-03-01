JUST IN: Police seal Benue APC State Secretariat

The state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has been sealed by the police.

The police also stopped the Mr. Austin Agada-led executives of the party from holding its scheduled meeting slated for Friday March 1 and 3, 2024.

The meeting, according to reports, was called by the executives of the APC with selected stakeholders and the newly appointed Federal Housing Authority, FHA, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Dr. Matthias Byuan, in Makurdi.

The Benue State Police Commnad, however, in a letter signed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Samuel Gimba for the Commissioner of Police, addressed to Mr. Agada, advised that the meetings be called off.

The Command referred to an earlier letter it received from Governor Hyacinth Alia embargoing all forms of political meetings and gatherings in the state.

It will be recalled that the governor, in the letter dated February 27, 2024, through his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam banned all forms of political meetings and gathering in the state owing to the volatile security situation in the state.

The said letter read: “I write to inform you that His Excellency Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alla has banned all political gatherings in any form, be it inter or intra party or groups in Benue State till further notice.

“This has become necessary following Intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state.

“It is certainly not news to you how the security atmosphere in the state has charged following the unprecedented influx of armed herdsmen in the state. You are by this notification invited to enforce this directive.”

Read also: GUBER POLL: Fresh crisis in Edo LP as Imasuagbon issues ultimatum

Acting on the request by Governor Alia, the Police in a correspondence to Mr. Agada, advised him to suspend the said meetings.

The letter read in part: “I refer to your letter dated February 7, 2024 notifying my office of your intention to hold the State Executive Committee, SEC, meeting of the APC as well as stakeholders meeting of the party on March 1 and 3, 2024 respectively.

“I wish to however request you to suspend the said meetings and all other forms of political meetings till further notice in view of the directive of the Executive Governor of Benue State suspending the holding of all forms of political meetings and gatherings in the State due to the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state.”

Based on the letter for the command, police operatives, early Friday morning, sealed off the State Secretariat of the APC on J S Tarka Road in Makurdi with stern looking Police personnel taking charge of the roads leading to the Secretariat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now