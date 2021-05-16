JUST IN: President Buhari departs Abuja for Paris | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for Paris, France, ahead of the African Finance Summit.

The President, who was accompanied on the trip by four ministers and other top government functionaries, is expected to attend the African Finance Summit put together by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

He will also meet Macron to discuss issues of common interest to both countries including bilateral relations and security.

The Presidency, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, attached pictures of President Buhari’s departure to the European nation.

The Presidency had earlier on Saturday announced the President’s trip to France.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had in a statement said the summit would review the African economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council, and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” he added.

