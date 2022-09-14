JUST IN: PSC chairman, Muslim Smith, resigns amidst disagreement with police

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has resigned from the position.

Smith, who was a former Inspector-General of Police, resigned from the position on health grounds.

He forwarded his letter of resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari on September 6.

Buhari approved Smith’s resignation on Monday.



The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, however, dismissed reports that the former IGP was forced to resign by the president over a disagreement with the Nigeria Police Force on the recruitment of constables into the force.

The PSC and NPF had been at loggerheads over the recruitment of constables in recent years.

The police leadership last month distanced itself from an advert placed by the commission in some national dailies on the recruitment of personnel into the force.

