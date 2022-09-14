News
JUST IN: PSC chairman, Muslim Smith, resigns amidst disagreement with police
The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has resigned from the position.
Smith, who was a former Inspector-General of Police, resigned from the position on health grounds.
He forwarded his letter of resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari on September 6.
Buhari approved Smith’s resignation on Monday.
READ ALSO: IGP, PSC in fresh face-off as police disowns constables’ recruitment advert
The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, however, dismissed reports that the former IGP was forced to resign by the president over a disagreement with the Nigeria Police Force on the recruitment of constables into the force.
The PSC and NPF had been at loggerheads over the recruitment of constables in recent years.
The police leadership last month distanced itself from an advert placed by the commission in some national dailies on the recruitment of personnel into the force.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...