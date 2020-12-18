JUST IN… Released 344 Kankara students arrive Katsina Govt House

The 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, who were released from captivity have arrived the State Government House where they were received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The students were driven to the State House in a convoy escorted by security operatives to a rousing welcome by Masari and other government officials who were on hand to receive them.

The students who were abducted on Friday, December 11, were released on Thursday, December 17, after the Katsina State government entered into negotiations with the bandits through leaders of the Miyeti Allah.

Governor Masari had, on Thursday night, confirmed the release of the abducted students, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

They were driven into the Katsina State House at exactly 9:45am this morning.

More details coming…

