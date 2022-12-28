JUST IN: Reps to investigate murder of Lagos lawyer, prosecute culprit

House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the murder of a female lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem by a police officer attached to Ajiwe Police Command in Lagos.

The House took the position following a motion moved by Ibrahim Obanikoro, member representing Eti Osa consistency.

“House of Representatives, today, passed a resolution to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty”, a statement posted on the House of Representatives social media handles reads.

Read also:Bolanle Raheem: PSC demands investigation into murder of Lagos lawyer

Mrs Raheem was shot dead on Sunday by a police officer identified as Drambi Vandi, while returning home from the church with family members on Christmas Day.

The development had sparked concerns from Nigerians, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who assured of speedy justice delivery.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also demanded exhaustive investigation into the incident, charging the security authorities to speedily prosecute the culprit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now