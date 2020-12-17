Latest Politics

JUST IN… Reps want Buhari impeached over kidnap of Katsina students, others

December 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State, among other issues.

Details shortly…

