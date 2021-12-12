JUST IN: Rohr sacked as Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen appointed interim boss

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFf) has finally parted ways with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr after five years of service.

The Franco-German gaffer had been on the receiving end of heavy criticisms following the national team’s performance during the group phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The football house made the sack official on Sunday after weeks of deliberations, and also appointed Austin Eguavoen to serve as the team’s interim boss.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Augustine Eguavoen, currently its Technical Director, as the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles on an interim basis,” a statement by the NFF reads.

“This is with immediate effect, and follows the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr, who has been in charge of the three –time African champions for the past 64 months, and is Nigeria’s longest –serving manager.”

The statement added: “Following a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday, it was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.”

The NFF went on to thank Rohr, who took over the Super Eagles in 2016 and led the team to the Russia 2018 World Cup as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Interim Eagles boss Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006.

He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

“He will now take charge of the Eagles as they begin preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach,” the NFF statement add3d

