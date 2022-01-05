JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu receives panel’s report on Ikoyi collapsed building

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received the report of the panel of inquiry that probed the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state last year.

At least 46 persons including the Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Limited, Femi Osibona, who is the owner of the skyscraper, and his United States-based friend, Wale Bob-Oseni, died when the building collapsed along Gerard Road, Ikoyi, on November 1, 2021.

The governor set up the panel a few days after the incident.

The Chairman of the panel, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, presented the report to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Also at the forum were the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and other members of the panel.

The governor in his address assured that the state government would judiciously implement the panel’s recommendations.

