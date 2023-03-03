JUST IN: Scores feared dead in Rivers crude oil explosion

Scores of the residents of Rivers State feared dead following an explosion from a crude oil tapping point in Rumuekpe commumity in Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Director Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, Fyneface Dumnamene, confirmed the incident, on Friday.

Dumnamene said the centre received news of the incident through its ‘Crude oil spill alert response system.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 2am when a bus loaded with crude went up in flames in the area.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who also confirmed the incident, said the divisional police officer is already on his way way to the scene.”

