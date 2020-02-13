Latest Politics Top Stories

JUST IN: S’Court sacks Bayelsa Gov-elect, asks INEC to install candidate of party with next highest votes

February 13, 2020
David-Lyon
By Ripples Nigeria

Details shortly…

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!