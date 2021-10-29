JUST IN: Secondus loses as Appeal Court okays PDP convention

The Court of Appeal on Thursday gave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) the go ahead to hold its national convention slated for 30 and 31 October in Abuja.

The Appellate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, dismissed the suit filed by the suspended Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to challenge the forthcoming convention of the party.

The embattled former chairman had through his Lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, prayed the court to suspend the convention and grant him the right to preside over the exercise.

However, on Friday, the court set aside Secondus appeal as all the three judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani affirmed the ruling of the High Court without any dissenting voice.

Secondus‘s predicament began following his feud with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

