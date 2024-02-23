JUST IN: Sen Okpebholo emerges APC Edo governorship candidate

Senator Monday Okpebholo has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held on Friday.

Okpebholo emerged the party’s candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state after scoring 12,433 votes to defeat Dennis Idahosa, who scored 6,541 votes.

He defeated 11 other aspirants who contested the re-run election, which was initiated after the first primary was declared inconclusive by the leadership of the party.

READ ALSO:APC declares Edo primary election inconclusive, fixes fresh date for repeat

The senator was one of the three winners that emerged from last Saturday’s cancelled disputed poll.

The final outcome of the exercise was announced officially in Benin by the new Chairman of the election committtee and Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, following the collation of results from the 18 Local Government Areas.

It will be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was replaced with Otu who, according to the APC, said he won’t be available for the re-run election.

