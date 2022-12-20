JUST IN: Senate confirms Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, as NDDC Chair

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination an an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as the susbtantive chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate also confirmed 12 others nominees who attended the screening at plenary last Friday at the National Assembly.

Two other nominees who did not attend the screening were however not confirmed for appointment into the NDDC board.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees for the Senate’s approval, but the process had experienced some delays.

The appointment of Onochie, a Special Assistant on New Media to Buhari, came despite a plethora of criticisms that trailed her nomination.

Those whose appointments were confirmed included Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, who is now Managing Director of NNDC, and will serve for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Others are Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State, Dr. Emem Willcox Wills, Akwa Ibom, Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro, Bayelsa State, Hon. Orok Duke, Cross River State and Dr. Pius Odudu, Edo State.

Other approved nominees include Engineer Anthony Ekenne, representing Imo State, Hon. Gbenga Edema, Ondo State, Elekwachi Dimkpa, Rivers State, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, Nasarawa State who will represent the North-Cenral zone, Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule-Ikoh, Kebbi State, representing North-West and Prof. Tahir Mamman, Adamawa State, representing the North-East on the NDDC board.

