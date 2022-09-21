JUST IN: Senate confirms Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantial CJN

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantial Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This followed a screening by the Committee of the Whole at the Senate chambers.

Justice Ariwoola was in June sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari following Justice Muhammad Tanko’s resignation on health grounds.

More to follow…

