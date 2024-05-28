JUST IN: Senate hurriedly passes Bill to revert to old national anthem

The Senate on Tuesday in what is seen as speedy work, passed a Bill to revert the country to the use of the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.

The bill, National Anthem Bill 2024, quickly passed first and second readings, and now awaits assent by President Bola Tinubu, to become functional.

The House of Representatives had on Thursday passed the same bill.

The upper legislative chamber passed the bill following deliberations on a report presented by Tahir Monguno, the chair of the judiciary committee.

The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.

