JUST IN: Senate president, Lawan, joins presidential race, picks APC forms

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Monday joined the growing list of those aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Lawan obtained his N100m Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms in Abuja.

According to reports, the forms were purchased by his political associates and presented to him, resting the speculations about whether he will be contesting for the office of the President or not in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Read Also: Wike goes dirty, calls on thunder to strike INC for giving him ultimatum

The leader of the political associates, Sam Nkire, who obtained the forms at the International Conference Centre (ICC), told newsmen that “We are not here on our own, we have his backing.”

He added: “Even though friends and brothers contributed to purchase this form for him but he has given us the go-ahead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now