JUST IN… Senate summons Defence minister, service chiefs over worsening insecurity

The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Defense, Bashir Salihi Magashi and the nation’s service chiefs to appear before it over the worsening security situation in the country.

Also invited was the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senate resolved to summon the minister and security chiefs following a motion moved by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State on the abduction of about 330 students of a secondary school in the state last Friday by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The upper legislative chamber also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of the Senate Committee on Security challenges without further delay.

Read also: More revelations of fraud, as Senate uncovers N145m Petroleum Ministry staff paid self as media campaign fund

While making contributions to the motion, many of the Senators specifically passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the country over their inability to prevent the abduction of the innocent children.

They voiced out their frustration over the refusal of President Buhari to heed the several resolutions that have been passed by the Senate on insecurity in the country, insisting that as the Chief Security Officer of the country, he must sack the service chiefs without further delay.

Details shortly…

Join the conversation

Opinions