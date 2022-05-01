JUST IN: Several trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

A three-story building collapsed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos on Sunday night with many residents reportedly trapped under the rubbles.

The affected building is located at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident in an emergency alert to the public.

It read: “An alert of a collapse of a three-storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.

“Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”

