JUST IN: Six Super Tucano jets arrive Nigeria

The first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano jets arrived in the country on Thursday.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this in a statement, said the aircraft arrived the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, at 12:34 p.m. on Thursday.

He said: “The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has arrived in Kano.

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Hon. Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.”

The jets left the United States last week.

They were flown through Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria.

The Federal Government had in April 2018 placed an order for 12 Super Tucano aircraft worth $496 million from the US to tackle bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and other criminals in various parts of the country.

