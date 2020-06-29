JUST IN: Some students can now resume as Nigerian govt makes exceptions in revised COVID-19 guidelines 

The Federal Government has announced reopening of schools for some students.

The students to resume school are those in graduating classes, according to the Nigerian government.

This was announced on Monday in Abuja by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He stated this while announcing the extension of the phase two of the eased lockdown by four weeks.

Mustapha said within the extension phase, there would be “Safe reopening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations”.

The PTF, however, exempted all primary schools and daycare centres across the nation from this

The National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, also speaking at the briefing on Monday, clarified that “all daycares and primary schools will remain closed till further evaluation.”

