JUST IN: SSANU, NASU call off strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) on Saturday suspended their strike actions following a brief meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

The suspension would be effective from Wednesday.

The suspension, according to the Education Minister, followed Federal Government’s commitment of N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NASU/SSANU started with a warning strike of two weeks which commenced at midnight on Sunday, March 27, 2022, while the extension of another two weeks commenced on Sunday, April 10, 2022, still ongoing.

Some of the demands of SSANU included the inconsistent issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system, unpaid earned allowances, delay in the renegotiation of the FGN, NASU, SSANU agreements, and non-payment of minimum wage arrears.

Others include neglect and poor funding of state universities, non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions, and usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, among others.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now