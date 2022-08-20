News
JUST IN: SSANU, NASU call off strike
The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) on Saturday suspended their strike actions following a brief meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.
The suspension would be effective from Wednesday.
The suspension, according to the Education Minister, followed Federal Government’s commitment of N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
NASU/SSANU started with a warning strike of two weeks which commenced at midnight on Sunday, March 27, 2022, while the extension of another two weeks commenced on Sunday, April 10, 2022, still ongoing.
Some of the demands of SSANU included the inconsistent issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system, unpaid earned allowances, delay in the renegotiation of the FGN, NASU, SSANU agreements, and non-payment of minimum wage arrears.
Others include neglect and poor funding of state universities, non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions, and usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, among others.
More to follow…
