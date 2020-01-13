JUST IN…Supreme Court adjourns ruling in Ihedioha, Ganduje, others’ appeal

The Supreme Court has adjourned ruling on the governorship election appeal against six state governors till Tuesday.

The governors are Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad suspended ruling on the appeal due to congestion in the court room.

When he eventually returned, it was announced that hearing on the appeals have been adjourned.

One of the seven justices sitting on the appeals was said to have suddenly developed an illness, forcing for the adjournment.

More details coming….

