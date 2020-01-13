Latest Politics

JUST IN…Supreme Court adjourns ruling in Ihedioha, Ganduje, others’ appeal

January 13, 2020
G’NORSHIP ELECTION TUSSLE: Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa know fate today
By Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court has adjourned ruling on the governorship election appeal against six state governors till Tuesday.

The governors are Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad suspended ruling on the appeal due to congestion in the court room.

READ ALSO: Gov Sani Bello condemns LG chairmen denying to swear in councilors from opposition party

When he eventually returned, it was announced that hearing on the appeals have been adjourned.

One of the seven justices sitting on the appeals was said to have suddenly developed an illness, forcing for the adjournment.

More details coming….

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!