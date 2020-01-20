Latest Politics

JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed as Bauchi State governor

January 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Monday validated the victory of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, in last year’s governorship election.

A seven-man panel of the apex court unanimously upheld the governor’s election and dismissed the appeal filed by his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Mohammed Abubakar, for failing to prove his allegation of election fraud.

Justice Dattijo Mohammed, who read the lead judgment, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The election petitions tribunal and Court of appeal had earlier dismissed the petitions filed by Abubakar, who was a former governor of the state.

