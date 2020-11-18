Latest Politics

JUST IN… Supreme Court affirms Diri as Bayelsa Gov, dismisses case against his deputy

November 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Douye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State when it dismissed the appeal against his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

