JUST IN… Supreme Court affirms Diri as Bayelsa Gov, dismisses case against his deputy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Douye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State when it dismissed the appeal against his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Details shortly…
