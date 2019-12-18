JUST IN... Supreme Court affirms governorship victories of Makinde, El’rufai and Sule

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the governorship elections of three governors of Oyo, Kaduna and Nasarawa.
In separate judgments, the seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ruled that the trip of Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Nasir el’Rufai (Kaduna) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) were duly elected to their positions.
More details coming….
