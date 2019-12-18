Latest Politics

JUST IN… Supreme Court affirms governorship victories of Makinde, El’rufai and Sule

December 18, 2019
JUST IN... Supreme Court affirms governorship victories of Makinde, El’rufai and Sule
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the governorship elections of three governors of Oyo, Kaduna and Nasarawa.

In separate judgments, the seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ruled that the trip of Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Nasir el’Rufai (Kaduna) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) were duly elected to their positions.

More details coming….

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!