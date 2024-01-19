JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta gov, dismisses Omo-Agege’s case

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of Delta State.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal brought before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to challenge the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

The court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that the appeal lacked merit.

The apex court held that the APC and its candidate did not prove that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2023.

The court also dismissed Omo-Agege’s contention that some of the result sheets that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, relied upon to declare Oborevwori as the winner of the election, did not have serial numbers.

READ ALSO:Gov Oborevwori signs Delta 2024 budget of N724.9bn

According to the court, even if the total number of INEC forms that the Appellants complained about are removed, it would still not affect the margin of lead that was in Oborevwori’s favour.

According to court, the Appellants failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by the law to warrant the setting aside of both the Court of Appeal judgement and the verdict of the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Consequently, it dismissed the petition without cost.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pollod 360,234 votes to win the governorship election ahead of Omo-Agege of the APC who secured 240, 229 votes.

Dissatisfied with the result, Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President, approached the court to nullify the outcome of the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now