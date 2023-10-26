JUST IN: Supreme Court approves live broadcast of presidential petition proceedings

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday morning gave approval for live coverage and broadcast of its proceedings in the hearing of petitions challenging the elections of President Bola Tinubu.

The courtroom has been filled with cameramen from different broadcasting stations.

The apex court had initially remained silent on the issue of live coverage of its proceedings in this regard, but obviously changed its mind at the last minute.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) had equally allowed the media to broadcast its judgment on the presidential petitions, even though it had earlier refused live coverage of the proceedings.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, respectively, in the February 25 presidential election are seeking to upturn the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Supreme Court o had earlier heard the cases on Monday, and announced on Wednesday that judgment would be delivered today.

