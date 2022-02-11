JUST IN: Supreme Court declares Buhari’s Executive Order 10 as unlawful

The Supreme Court on Friday declared as unlawful and unconstitutional, the Executive Order 10 of President Muhammadu Buhari aimed at granting autonomy to the judicial and legislative arms of government at the state level.

Six out of the seven judges of the apex court stated that the president went beyond his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10 on funding of state judiciaries and legislative arms.

The court therefore nullified the order and set it aside.

Details coming…

