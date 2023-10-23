JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses APM’s petition against Tinubu’s election victory

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) political party against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February election.

The petition was dismissed after the party withdrew its case in the suit.

In dismissing the suit, Justice John Okoro, chairman of the seven-man panel said, “This appeal having been withdrawn without objection (from the respondents) is hereby dismissed”.

More to come….

